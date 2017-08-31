New Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches has been forced to change his preferred squad number due to the number 85 being rejected by the Premier League.

On Thursday afternoon, Swansea announced that they had pulled off the loan signing of Bayern Munich's Sanches, despite both Liverpool and Manchester United holding varying levels of interest in the player.

The Portuguese international had hope to wear the number 85 shirt, but Swansea have revealed that they have been forced to change their new arrival's request.

The #PL rule that squad numbers must be consecutive and close to the current highest number. We're still going ahead with the transfer! 😁 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) 31 August 2017

The 20-year-old has been loaned to the Swans having made just six starts in the Bundesliga last season.

Sanches links up with Paul Clement for a second time, having previously worked with his new head coach at Bayern.