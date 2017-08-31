General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Premier League reject Renato Sanches squad number

New Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches has been forced to change his preferred squad number due to the number 85 being rejected by the Premier League.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 17:05 UK

The Premier League have decided to rejected Swansea City's request to hand the number 85 shirt to Renato Sanches.

On Thursday afternoon, Swansea announced that they had pulled off the loan signing of Bayern Munich's Sanches, despite both Liverpool and Manchester United holding varying levels of interest in the player.

The Portuguese international had hope to wear the number 85 shirt, but Swansea have revealed that they have been forced to change their new arrival's request.


The 20-year-old has been loaned to the Swans having made just six starts in the Bundesliga last season.

Sanches links up with Paul Clement for a second time, having previously worked with his new head coach at Bayern.

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
