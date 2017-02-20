Sutton United midfielder Nicky Bailey does not remember the last time he ate salad or vegetables, and admits that his pre-match meal consists of chicken nuggets.

Sutton United midfielder Nicky Bailey has confessed to not remembering the last time he ate salad or vegetables, while admitting that his pre-match meal consists of chicken nuggets.

The 32-year-old is expected to line up for the non-league side against Premier League giants Arsenal, who visit Gander Green Lane on Monday for their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Bailey told The Sun: "My diet has got me to where I am today! I am not the best eater. I don't think I've ever had a salad in my life, or a vegetable.

"It's always worked for me. My pre-match meal is always a McDonald's – nine nuggets. When I was younger, my mum used to try and make me eat the green stuff, but I used to sick it up."

Arsene Wenger famously changed the Gunners players' diets upon his arrival at Highbury in 1996, replacing unhealthy food and alcohol with more healthy alternatives.