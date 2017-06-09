General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Sunderland close to German takeover?

Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
© Getty Images
Sunderland owner Ellis Short is said to be close to selling the club to a "mystery" German company.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 13:15 UK

Sunderland owner Ellis Short is reportedly on the verge of selling the North-East side to an unnamed German company.

The American has actively been looking to sell the club for the last year and his reluctance to supply funding during that time was an instrumental factor in the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

According to The Sun, Short is looking for around £100m for the club and is prepared to accept a significant chunk up front, with the remainder following should they earn promotion from the Championship this season.

The newspaper claims that the deal with the "mystery" German firm is close and could be completed "in the next couple of weeks".

Sunderland are currently in the market for a new manager to lead them in the Championship following David Moyes's resignation last month.

David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes fined £30,000 for 'slap' comment
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ellis Short, David Moyes, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Chairman of Sunderland AFC, Ellis Short, during the launch of a pioneering partnership between Invest in Africa and Sunderland AFC at Stadium of Light on June 25, 2012
Sunderland close to German takeover?
 David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
David Moyes fined £30,000 for 'slap' comment
 Swansea Citys English manager Garry Monk sits in the dugout during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Leicester City at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 5, 2015.
Report: Garry Monk on radar of Middlesbrough, Sunderland
West Brom show interest in Lamine Kone?Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?McInnes 'seeking Sunderland assurances'Wolves hold interest in John O'Shea?
Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"Giggs: 'No contact with Boro, Sunderland'Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'
> Sunderland Homepage


 