Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been fined £30,000 by The FA for his comment about 'slapping' a female journalist.

During an off-air exchange with BBC reporter Vicki Sparks following an interview in March, a jovial Moyes said that she "might get a slap" if she continued with her hard line of questioning in future interviews.

The footage sparked outrage from several quarters when it emerged a fortnight later, prompting The FA to launch a formal investigation into the incident.

In a statement today, the organisation said: "David Moyes has been fined £30,000 in relation to comments he made after the Sunderland versus Burnley game on March 18, 2017.

"It was alleged his remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA rule E3(1). He denied the charge, however it was found proven following an independent regulatory commission hearing."

Moyes, who resigned as Black Cats boss last month following their relegation from the Premier League, had previously apologised for the comment.