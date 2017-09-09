Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 29,579
Sunderland
1-2
Sheff UtdSheffield United
Rodwell (94')
Wilson (41')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Donaldson (21', 77')
Coutts (48'), Lundstram (94')

Fan arrested after bottle throwing incident in Sunderland, Sheffield United game

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Sunderland confirm that an individual has been arrested after a bottle was thrown at a Sheffield United player in Saturday's Championship game at the Stadium of Light.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 22:18 UK

Sunderland have confirmed that an individual has been arrested after a plastic bottle was thrown at a Sheffield United player in their Championship meeting last Saturday.

The Wearside club launched an investigation following their 2-1 defeat by the Blades after video footage showed Clayton Donaldson apparently being hit by an object thrown from the South Stand at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland head of communications, Louise Wanless, told the Sunderland Echo: "Using video footage, an individual has been identified and subsequently arrested after a plastic bottle was thrown during the recent game against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

"Affording a safe and welcoming environment to everyone who attends games is paramount and our club will always have zero tolerance to any behaviour that negatively impacts on the safety of those in our care."

Donaldson scored both goals for United in the game, with the bottle incident alleged to have happened after the 33-year-old's second strike in the 77th minute.

Read Next:
Donaldson swaps Birmingham for Sheff United
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Clayton Donaldson, Louise Wanless, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Fan arrested after bottle throwing incident in Sunderland, Sheffield United game
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Danny Higginbotham: 'Sunderland players must stop hiding'
 Simon Grayson the manager of Preston North End looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Watford at Deepdale on August 25, 2015
Simon Grayson: Defeat a "kick in the teeth"
Sunderland investigating Blades bottle throwGrayson: 'No offers for Kone, Ndong'McManaman delighted with Sunderland moveMoyes: 'I shouldn't have taken Sunderland job'Sunderland sign McManaman from West Brom
Sunderland finalise Jonny Williams dealSunderland complete Marc Wilson signingKhazri leaves Sunderland for RennesSunderland to push through triple signing?Marc Wilson 'to join Sunderland on loan'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Sheffield United News
A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Fan arrested after bottle throwing incident in Sunderland, Sheffield United game
 Phil Parkinson poses with his manager of the month award for November 2016 - EMBARGOES UNTIL NOVEMBER 11
Phil Parkinson criticises "very poor" referee
Clayton Donaldson swaps Birmingham City for Sheffield United
Burton complete John Brayford signingBlades sign Motherwell defender HeneghanResult: Slimani powers Leicester past Sheff UnitedLive Commentary: Sheffield United 1-4 Leicester City - as it happenedResult: Gestede header gives Boro first win
Live Commentary: Boro 1-0 Sheffield United - as it happenedTeam News: Bamford starts for BoroWolves reject approach for Conor CoadySouthampton draw Wolves in EFL CupSheffield United make bid for Coady?
> Sheffield United Homepage


 