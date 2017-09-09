Sunderland confirm that an individual has been arrested after a bottle was thrown at a Sheffield United player in Saturday's Championship game at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearside club launched an investigation following their 2-1 defeat by the Blades after video footage showed Clayton Donaldson apparently being hit by an object thrown from the South Stand at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland head of communications, Louise Wanless, told the Sunderland Echo: "Using video footage, an individual has been identified and subsequently arrested after a plastic bottle was thrown during the recent game against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

"Affording a safe and welcoming environment to everyone who attends games is paramount and our club will always have zero tolerance to any behaviour that negatively impacts on the safety of those in our care."

Donaldson scored both goals for United in the game, with the bottle incident alleged to have happened after the 33-year-old's second strike in the 77th minute.