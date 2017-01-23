Southend United defend their decision to sack head groundsman Ken Hare after Saturday's League One game against Bolton Wanderers was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Ken Hare had worked at the Essex club for 27 years, with the last postponement at Roots Hall taking place four years ago.

The clash between Southend and Bolton was one of four English Football League fixtures - all of which were to take place in South-East England - to be called off last weekend due to several consecutive nights of temperatures between four and five degrees below freezing.

According to Sky Sports News, Hare used covers and heaters to thaw the penalty area in front of the South Stand, which gets no sunlight in the morning, but referee Charles Breakspear decided that the surface was unsafe when he inspected it four hours before kick-off.

In a statement issued on the club website, Southend said: "People generally lose their position as a result of not doing their job. The necessary decision surrounding Mr Hare was a disappointment and of course not taken lightly.

"Very few people have been dismissed at this football club over the past 20 years and that even extends to managers."

The Shrimpers currently sit seventh in the third tier, on 42 points from 27 games played.