A report claims that Southampton could still be subject to a takeover attempt from a Chinese firm, as Lander Holdings are looking to get a deal over the line.

Southampton have reportedly not given up hope of receiving a multi-million pound cash injection from the Far East after holding more talks with investors.

It emerged earlier this week that a takeover of the Premier League outfit was dead in the water, due to Chinese firm Lander Sports pulling out of their proposed plans.

According to the Daily Echo, however, discussions between representatives of club owner Katharina Liebherr and the parent company of the previously-interested party are still progressing.

Lander Holdings, rather than Lander Sports, are now understood to be looking to conclude a deal, with Liebherr willing to sell an 80-per-cent stake in exchange for £210m.

On the field, Southampton return to action next Tuesday with a trip to take on Chelsea in the Premier League.