Igor Lebedev: 'Turn football hooliganism into a spectator sport'

Fans clash after the Euro 2016 Group B game between England and Russia on June 11, 2016
Russian politician and football official Igor Lebedev suggests that hooliganism should be legalised and turned into a spectator sport.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 21:08 UK

A Russian politician has suggested that football hooliganism should be legalised and turned into a sport.

Igor Lebedev has drawn up rules for "draka" - the Russian word for fight - which he said would involve 20 unarmed competitors on each side in an organised brawl.

"Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport," said Lebedev, who also suggested fights between different fan groups could draw crowds of thousands.

"English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer – challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time."

Organised groups of Russian fans fought English supporters on the streets of Marseille during the European Championship last year.

Lebedev, who represents the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, is also on the board of the Russian Football Union as the country prepares to host next year's World Cup.

Fans clash after the Euro 2016 Group B game between England and Russia on June 11, 2016
