Real Madrid defender Nacho has revealed that he was told that he would be unable to continue playing football at the age of 12 after being diagnosed with diabetes.

Nacho joined Real Madrid's youth team at the age of 11 and progressed through the various age groups to the first team, making his debut in 2011.

On Saturday, the versatile defender made his 100th appearance for Los Blancos as the Madrid giants returned to the top of La Liga with a 3-1 victory at Osasuna.

However, according to the seven-time Spain international, he almost did not make a career in the professional game due to a diagnosis of diabetes in 2002.

"I had been playing for two years at Real Madrid and it was a tough time," Nacho told UEFA.com. "I remember, when I went into the hospital, the doctor who saw me wasn't the one who should have seen me.

"That doctor told me that I couldn't continue playing football and it was a really bad weekend for me. But three days later I saw Dr Ramirez, someone I'm very fond of. He told me the opposite - that I had not finished with football at all.

"I am lucky to play football, I like to play all kinds of sports, exactly because of that, because it is very important to do physical activity. I have no limitations. There are meals that I have to be a little more careful with but I eat everything and I am lucky to have it well controlled. It makes you be a more responsible person and take more care of yourself."

Nacho, 27, has scored once in 21 appearances for Real Madrid this season.