Gareth Bale to open sports bar and grill

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale announces plans to launch a new sports bar and grill in Cardiff.

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has announced plans to open a sports bar and grill in his native Wales.

Unveiling the plans on St David's Day, the 27-year-old boasted that his 'Elevens' venue - opening this summer - would have "the best burger in Cardiff".

"It has been a big goal and ambition of mine to open a sports bar in Cardiff," he told Wales Online. "There is not a specific main venue where you can go and watch sport. It would be nice for people to come and for it to be known for airing big events, with nice food and drink with a family friendly atmosphere.

"I have been to sports bars around the world before and it is nice to get that sports bar food, the pizzas, the burgers, the picky stuff that everyone loves. We hope to have the best burger in Cardiff and really looking forward to getting people in to enjoy the experience."

The project is a joint venture between Bale and the Brains Brewery and will be located on the site of the old Dempseys bar on Castle Street.