Rangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands' during friendly match

A Rangers fan who fell around 20ft from the stands prior to his side's 4-0 friendly defeat to RB Leipzig suffered 'only minor injuries', the German club reveal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 21:51 UK

A Rangers supporter has avoided any serious injury after falling from a height over a barrier prior to his side's friendly match against RB Leipzig.

Graeme Park crashed to the concrete below after reportedly attempting to do a handstand, which those in attendance claim was around a 20ft drop.

One travelling fan, Jim Pirie, tweeted a picture of the male in question lying on the floor below a balcony and added that he had been taken away on a stretcher.

Leipzig, who went on to win the game 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena, themselves tweeted to confirm that the supporter was "only slightly injured" and pictures later emerged of Park supposedly watching the game from the stands.


The game was arranged to give the Gers a chance to test themselves against European opposition, as they are well positioned to qualify for the Europa League qualification rounds.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton arrives at the ground during the Scottish Championships match between Greenock Morton FC and Rangers at Cappielow Park on September 27, 2015 in Greenock, Scotland.
Read Next:
Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'
>
View our homepages for Graeme Park, Jim Pirie, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands' during friendly match
 Jon Toral of Birmingham is challenged by Richard Keogh of Derby during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Derby County at St Andrews (stadium) on August 21, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan
 Emerson Hyndman in action for the USA on March 29, 2016
Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Rangers to target former England international?Latest team news: Rangers vs. InvernessWarburton not ready for England U21 role
Burnley agree deal to re-sign Joey BartonRangers target Aston Villa youngster?Newcastle, Derby linked to Rangers midfielderReport: Joey Barton wanted by Derby CountyRangers terminate Joey Barton contract
> Rangers Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands' during friendly match
 Sports Mole logo
RB Leipzig sign Dayotchanculle Upamecano
 Sports Mole logo
Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'
RB Leipzig lead race to sign French defender?PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?RB Leipzig to raid Forest for second time?Liverpool 'receive boost in pursuit of Forsberg'Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demand
Result: Bayern ease past 10-man RB LeipzigLive Commentary: Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig - as it happenedReport: Prem trio in hunt for Leipzig strikerDortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'Leipzig coach 'confirms' replacing Wenger
> RB Leipzig Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand