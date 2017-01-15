A Rangers fan who fell around 20ft from the stands prior to his side's 4-0 friendly defeat to RB Leipzig suffered 'only minor injuries', the German club reveal.

A Rangers supporter has avoided any serious injury after falling from a height over a barrier prior to his side's friendly match against RB Leipzig.

Graeme Park crashed to the concrete below after reportedly attempting to do a handstand, which those in attendance claim was around a 20ft drop.

One travelling fan, Jim Pirie, tweeted a picture of the male in question lying on the floor below a balcony and added that he had been taken away on a stretcher.

Leipzig, who went on to win the game 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena, themselves tweeted to confirm that the supporter was "only slightly injured" and pictures later emerged of Park supposedly watching the game from the stands.

JESUS CHRIST A RANGERS FAN JUST FELL OVER THE BARRIER FROM ABOUT 20 FEET ON TO CONCRETE BELOW.. TAKEN AWAY ON A STRETCHER...NOT GOOD pic.twitter.com/FFXwlskfkf — jim pirie (@spireblue56) January 15, 2017

The game was arranged to give the Gers a chance to test themselves against European opposition, as they are well positioned to qualify for the Europa League qualification rounds.