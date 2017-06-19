Andy Murray reportedly pledges to give his Queen's winnings to the Grenfell Tower appeal following last week's devastating fire.

World number one Andy Murray has reportedly pledged to donate his winnings from Queen's to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that 79 people have either lost their lives or are missing and presumed dead after a blaze ripped through the West London building on June 13.

Murray, who has won the Aegon Championships at Queen's on five occasions, is believed to be keen to do his part and donate the prize money he scoops to the appeal, according to The Mirror.

The Scotsman could end the tournament with £346,390 if he wins as he is searching for his third consecutive tile at the Wimbledon warm-up event.



Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Southampton's Ryan Bertrand are among other sportsmen who have vowed to help the victims.