General view of Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers open Loftus Road to Grenfell Tower blaze victims

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United at Loftus Road on April 25, 2015
Queens Park Rangers open Loftus Road to survivors of the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in West London.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Queens Park Rangers have opened their stadium Loftus Road to those affected by the devastating blaze at Grenfell Tower in West London.

A number of people have died and at least 50 hospitalised after a fire ripped through the 24-storey North Kensington block in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

More than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines arrived at the scene, and the emergency services are still searching for residents who may be trapped in the building.

QPR owner Tony Fernandes tweeted this morning that he contacted the club's chief executive Lee Hoos about turning the stadium into a relief centre.

He wrote: "Tragic what I'm seeing in North Kensington. @QPRFC will do whatever it can to help. My thoughts to all. Really sad. I have asked @QPRFC lee hoos to see if loftus road could be used a relief centre . Our community team will be mobilised. We will do whatever."

Shortly after his messages, the club confirmed on their official Twitter page that the Loftus Road "doors and facilities" are open to the survivors of the blaze and for anyone who wants to donate clothes and food.

"For those who wish to donate clothing / blankets / toiletries / food, you can do so at #QPR'S Main Entrance on South Africa Road," the club wrote.

"#QPR will work with @RBKC to deliver your donations to those who have been affected by this terrible incident. For those affected by #GrenfellTower fire, our doors and facilities at Loftus Road are open to you."

Some witnesses have told Sky News that people were seen jumping from windows in an attempt to escape the fire.

Lee Hoos, Chief Executive of Leicester City pictured with Yuki Abe, Leicester City's new signing during a press conference at the Walkers Stadium on September 16, 2010
