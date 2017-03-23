Array

Portsmouth

Portsmouth takeover by former Disney chairman moves closer

A general view of Fratton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on December 29, 2013
© Getty Images
Former Disney chairman Michael Eisner is to begin discussions with Portsmouth over a proposed takeover after entering an exclusivity agreement with the League Two club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 18:52 UK

The former chairman of Disney has moved a big step closer to taking over Portsmouth after entering an exclusivity agreement with the League Two club.

American billionaire Michael Eisner, who spent 21 years at Disney as chairman and chief executive before leaving in 2005, will now open negotiations with Pompey over a proposed takeover.

Portsmouth are currently England's largest fan-owned outfit, with Pompey Supporters' Trust taking control in 2013 following a tumultuous period in the club's history that saw them dip in and out of administration.

The board has welcomed today's news, however, saying in a statement: "Put simply, this [agreement] now enables the club to exclusively enter a period of negotiation and due diligence with Mr Eisner and his Tornante Group to establish the detailed terms he proposes.

"We can assure all fans that in the background we will now discreetly and privately engage in this next stage of discussions, while our focus will remain on supporting the football staff and players until the end of the season."

Eisner, who was in attendance at Fratton Park for Tuesday's 4-0 win over Grimsby Town, has also previously served as president of Paramount Pictures.

A General external view of Fratton Park before the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Chesterfield at Fratton Park on August 31, 2013
Read Next:
American billionaire to buy Portsmouth?
>
View our homepages for Michael Eisner, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Portsmouth News
A general view of Fratton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on December 29, 2013
Portsmouth takeover by former Disney chairman moves closer
 A General external view of Fratton Park before the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Chesterfield at Fratton Park on August 31, 2013
American billionaire to buy Portsmouth?
 A General external view of Fratton Park before the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Chesterfield at Fratton Park on August 31, 2013
Portsmouth sign former Chesterfield full-back Drew Talbot
Pompey sign MK Dons midfielder Carl BakerBolton's Wilkinson heads to PompeyResult: Bournemouth fight back to see off PompeyLive Commentary: Portsmouth 1-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedCook unconcerned by Bournemouth changes
Monthly L2 accolades for Derry, EvansLeague Two quartet up for monthly awardPavel Srnicek still in induced comaL2 roundup: Cobblers win seven-goal thriller to go topFA Cup roundup: Heartbreak for Northwich Victoria
> Portsmouth Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 