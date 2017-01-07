Rob Page 'apologises wholeheartedly' for a comment he made in the aftermath of Northampton Town's 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Northampton Town manager Rob Page has apologised for his "totally unacceptable" post-match comments following the 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The 42-year-old hit out at his players in the immediate aftermath of the heavy League One loss at the Memorial Ground, claiming that it was like watching "men against girls".

Page, forced to change half of his outfield starting lineup for the match due to various problems, issued a statement via the club's official website to express his regret at the remark made.

"Saturday was a very difficult afternoon for everyone," he said. "After the match I made a comment, when speaking to our local media, about the game being a case of 'men against girls.'

"I immediately realised that this comment was totally unacceptable. No offence was meant by it and I apologise wholeheartedly if any was caused.

"This was an error of judgement I made in the heat of the moment shortly after a very difficult defeat, but that is no excuse, I accept that."

Northampton have now lost nine of their last 11 games in all competitions, including three in a row in the league.