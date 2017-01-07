Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Memorial Stadium
Bristol Rovers
5-0
NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Bodin (7'), Harrison (17', 21', 24', 54')
McChrystal (45')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Hoskins (67')

Northampton Town manager apologises for "men against girls" remark

Rob Page manager of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Rob Page 'apologises wholeheartedly' for a comment he made in the aftermath of Northampton Town's 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 21:11 UK

Northampton Town manager Rob Page has apologised for his "totally unacceptable" post-match comments following the 5-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The 42-year-old hit out at his players in the immediate aftermath of the heavy League One loss at the Memorial Ground, claiming that it was like watching "men against girls".

Page, forced to change half of his outfield starting lineup for the match due to various problems, issued a statement via the club's official website to express his regret at the remark made.

"Saturday was a very difficult afternoon for everyone," he said. "After the match I made a comment, when speaking to our local media, about the game being a case of 'men against girls.'

"I immediately realised that this comment was totally unacceptable. No offence was meant by it and I apologise wholeheartedly if any was caused.

"This was an error of judgement I made in the heat of the moment shortly after a very difficult defeat, but that is no excuse, I accept that."

Northampton have now lost nine of their last 11 games in all competitions, including three in a row in the league.

Your Comments
