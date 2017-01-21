Tom Daley hit by 'cyber sex' video leak

Team GB diver Tom Daley admits to cyber sex with a stranger after a private video leaks onto social media.

Team GB diver Tom Daley has become the latest sports star to have a private video leaked onto social media.

The 22-year-old has confessed to having cyber sex with a stranger last year while he was on a seven-month "break" from fiancé Dustin Lance Black.

In the nine-second clip, Daley is seen in bed wearing just his underwear and is preparing to strip.

"This will absolutely never happen again now that we're getting married," Daley told The Sun. "The date is set, and we're raring and ready to go for that wedding now.

"It was the distance. It's not like I actually met up with anyone. I'm 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. We never physically met.

"But in the modern world this is what can happen — things are more accessible online, and distributed, and they spread like wildfire. People are just exploring and finding out what can be done and how easy it is to not even think about what you're doing online."

The leak comes just days after Daley's Olympic-gold winning teammate Chris Mears had a number of naked pictures and videos leaked onto social media.