Cristiano Ronaldo's best friend Badr Hadi has been sentenced to two years in jail for aggravated assault.

The 32-year-old - a Moroccan kickboxer - was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on on Dutch millionaire Koen Everink at a party in Amsterdam in 2012.

Hari has already served eight months in prison for the incident but now faces another six months behind bars after judges ruled that his original punishment was too lenient.

Real Madrid striker Ronaldo is regularly pictured on holiday with Hari, with some reports in the Spanish press even alleging that they are in a gay relationship.

A lawyer for Hari, who is unable to contest the ruling, described the sentence as "incomprehensible".