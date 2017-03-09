Premier League to crack down on Kodi users

The Premier League wins a high court order allowing it to clamp down on viewers watching live streams of games using Kodi software.

The Premier League has won a High Court order allowing it to clamp down on viewing of live games via Kodi devices.

While not illegal in itself, the Kodi software can be configured to provide access to illegal streams of live games, including 3pm Saturday kickoffs, which are not permitted for live broadcast in the UK.

According to BBC News, the new court order allows the Premier League to block the servers used to broadcast the streams rather than just shutting down individual streams.

A PL spokesman said: "For the first time this will enable the Premier League to disrupt and prevent the illegal streaming of our matches via IPTV, so-called Kodi, boxes."

Five people were arrested last month, and one ordered to pay a £250,000 fine, for selling Kodi-enabled devices that had been configured to access illegal streams.