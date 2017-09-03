The Premier League will reportedly discuss the introduction of Saturday night games with a kickoff of 7:45pm.

The Premier League has reportedly decided to look into staging games on Saturday nights.

At present, top-flight games fall within three slots on Saturdays - 12:45pm, 3pm and 5:30pm.

Representatives from the 20 teams will gather for the chairmen's meeting on Thursday, and according to The Mirror, the introduction of a 7:45pm slot will be discussed.

The report claims that a Saturday night kickoff is seen as a lucrative idea in terms of television ratings, but suggests that there may be opposition with regards to fans having more time to drink ahead of the game, as well as travel issues.

Also believed to be up for discussion at the meeting is a proposal to change next summer's transfer window so it closes before the season starts.