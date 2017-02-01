A report claims that a Premier League player upped sticks and moved clubs in January to get away from a fan with whom he had a child.

A Premier League player has been transferred to a new club after fathering a secret love child with a fan, according to a report.

The footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has reportedly moved to a team miles away from his original club after his alleged affair was revealed.

According to the Daily Star, the player had a fling with the supporter behind the back of his long-term partner and mother of his children, but split from his lover after their son was born.

Following the alleged liaison, the footballer got back together with his partner and requested a move to a new club to get away from his lover, which was granted by his bosses.

The supporter - said to be a teacher - is believed to be seeking legal advice regarding claiming child support as the player reportedly wants no contact with his son.