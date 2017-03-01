Floyd Mayweather Jr has £120,000 worth of possessions stolen from his home

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates after defeating Marcos Maidana by majority decision in their WBC/WBA welterweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 3, 2014
Floyd Mayweather Jr reportedly has £120,000 worth of items stolen from his Las Vegas mansion.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 13:13 UK

The home of retired pound-for-pound boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr was reportedly broken into by thieves over the weekend.

The perpetrators are understood to have snuck off with more than £120,000 worth of items, including an expensive watch, according to The Mirror.

Police have claimed that thieves forced open a door to get inside Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion, which is situated in a gated community next to a golf course.

The report adds that the sportsman was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles when the crime took place, and that his courtside appearance at the LA Lakers' game against San Antonio Spurs on Sunday could have been monitored on social media by the thieves.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2015, but widespread reports have claimed that he could go back into the ring for a one-off showdown with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

