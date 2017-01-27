Police arrest a man in his 70s from Cambridge in relation to allegations of historical child sex abuse in football.

Cambridgeshire Police have announced that a man in his 70s has been arrested over allegations relating to historical child sex abuse in football.

The man has been detained by the authorities on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault, and he remains in custody, according to BBC News.

Police forces up and down the country have been working alongside football bodies, including the Football Association, to investigate widespread allegations of abuse.

The crimes were brought to light by a number of former professional footballers, including Andy Woodward, towards the end of last year.