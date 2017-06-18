Paolo Maldini qualifies for professional tennis tournament

Defender Paolo Maldini in action for Italy against England on February 28, 2001.
Former AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini qualifies for a professional tennis tournament, eight years after retiring from professional football.
Former AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini has qualified for a professional tennis tournament.

The 48-year-old won seven Series A titles and five European Cups during a glittering career at Milan, while he also made 126 appearances for the Italian national team between 1988 and 2002.

Maldini retired from professional football in 2009, and he has now stepped onto the tennis court, qualifying for the ATP Milan Challenger event alongside partner Stefano Landonio.

Landonio told Il Tennis Italiano: "We knew we could play well. It was our first competitive tournament, but we previously played some exhibition matches with Paolo for charity activities.

"Having started to play so late, just 5-6 years ago, he struggles a little bit on a technique level. Considering what he did in the past, he has amazing mental and physical abilities. Mentally he doesn't struggle in the key moments, he is really strong."

Maldini will turn 49 on the first day of the tournament on June 26.

