'Last-minute talks' to keep Eurosport on Sky

Sky and Eurosport owner Discovery enter last-minute talks to prevent the channel from being withdrawn from the satellite service.

Sky has entered into last-minute negotiations with Eurosport owner Discovery in an attempt to keep its portfolio of channels on the platform.

Eurosport, which holds the UK broadcast rights to three of the four tennis Grand Slams, is due to be pulled from Sky at midnight tonight if a new carriage deal cannot be reached.

Discovery has been attempting to negotiate an increase in the amount it receives from Sky for carrying its portfolio of channels, which also includes Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and TLC.

Sky has reportedly refused to bow to the demands and as a result, all of the Discovery-owned channels will disappear when the current arrangement expires on Wednesday.

According to industry publication Campaign, the two parties have begun "last-ditch peace talks" today in order to keep the channels on air.

Discovery has urged its viewers to tweet Sky with the hashtag #KeepDiscovery to demonstrate the popularity of its channel lineup.