Jos Verstappen arrested after club brawl

Max Verstappen's father was taken into police custody following a nightclub brawl, reports in the Dutch media claim.

Newspaper De Limburger says that former F1 driver Jos Verstappen suffered facial injuries in the fight, with club staff in Roermond ordering those fighting to leave.

"A man with significant injuries refused," Dutch broadcaster 1Limburg quotes a police spokesman as saying.

Algemeen Dagblad, another Dutch newspaper, quoted Verstappen's lawyer as saying that the 45-year-old was the one who was attacked.

"He was waiting to be picked up. If you are a victim, why do you have to leave?" the lawyer said, referring to Verstappen's arrest.

De Limburger says that Verstappen, who last year was involved in an altercation with his own father, said police confirmed he suffered a black eye and facial wound.