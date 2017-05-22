Former MotoGP world title champion Nicky Hayden dies at the age of 35 following a cycling accident in Italy.

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died at the age of 35 after being involved in a cycling accident.

The American sportsman suffered injuries after colliding with a car on the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday.

A statement from Bufalini Hospital in Cesana confirmed that Hayden had multiple injuries as a result of the accident and eventually passed away.

Brother Tommy Hayden, who was by his sibling's bedside along with Nicky's fiancee Jackie and mother Rose, said in a statement: "Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest - riding a motorcycle.

"He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming world champion. We are all so proud of that.

"Apart from these 'public' memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly."

Hayden, who began racing at the age of five, won the MotoGP title in 2006 while representing Repsol Honda team.