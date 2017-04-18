An Argentine football fan dies from head injuries two days after being pushed from the stand by fellow supporters who accused him of cheering on a rival team.

Emanuel Balbo was reportedly involved in an argument with a man during Saturday's derby clash between Belgrano and Talleres in Cordoba.

The 22-year-old Belgrano supporter was allegedly accused of being a disguised Talleres supporter and was subsequently pushed from a stand onto concrete stairs five metres below.

Balbo was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries and declared brain dead by doctors upon his arrival, and he has now passed away two days after the incident.

Four people have been arrested over the attack, which was strongly condemned by the Argentine Football Association.

More than 40 people have reportedly died through football-related violence in Argentina since 2013.