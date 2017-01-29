Mo Farah takes aim at Donald Trump over the US president's immigration policy.

Long distance runner Sir Mo Farah has blasted American president Donald Trump over his immigration policy.

The four-time gold medalist, who currently resides in Portland, said that Trump's ban preventing citizens of seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days has made him feel like an "alien".

Farah holds dual British nationality but is concerned that he will not be able to return home to his family after training in Ethiopia.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home," he wrote on Facebook.

"Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the president has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice."

Farah, who received a knighthood last month, went on to say that his story is an example of what can happen when those in power follow "polices of compassion and understanding" rather than "hate and isolation".