The Football Association has reportedly told non-league referees to be clean-shaven and hide their tattoos if they want to progress up to the English Football League.

According to The Sun, the FA is wary of the image portrayed by match-day officials, and at refereeing conferences across the country, it was stated that facial hair is not acceptable in the upper echelons of the football pyramid.

The refereeing department at the FA and the governing body, Professional Game Match Official Limited — PGMOL — have also reportedly advised top-flight officials to cover up tattoos on their arms by wearing long-sleeved shirts or base layers.

Former Premier League referees Jeff Winter and Roger Dilkes sported facial hair when they officiated in the top flight.