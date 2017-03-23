Every EFL fixture this weekend will hold a minute's silence in honour of those that lost their lives in the recent London terror attack.

Four people, including one policeman, were killed on Wednesday in the terror incident in Westminster while several others were injured.

England's international team are due to hold a minute's silence before their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday, and now the EFL has announced its plans to honour the victims of the horrific attack this weekend.

"As a mark of respect to those who have lost their lives or were injured in this week's tragic attacks in London, EFL clubs will hold a minute's silence," read a statement from the EFL.

"The silence will take place before all Sky Bet EFL fixtures taking place this weekend, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th March. Football will unite to pay tribute to the victims of Wednesday's attacks and the emergency services who acted bravely and decisively in the aftermath."

Seven of the people injured during the terror attack are still in hospital "in a critical condition". Meanwhile, a further 29 have been treated after a car driven by the attacker plowed into Westminster Bridge, which remained closed overnight.