WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is arrested on possession of marijuana after being stopped by police in Alabama.

Deontay Wilder has been arrested by Tuscaloosa Police after being found in possession of marijuana.

After being pulled over for a tinted window violation, officers were said to have smelled evidence of the drug and a "minimal" amount of the drug was found in the car which Wilder was driving.

The WBC heavyweight champion was later charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and was later released on bond of $1,000 (£783.50).

His attorney Paul Patterson told Tuscaloosa News said that the substance found did not belong to the 32-year-old, instead suggesting that it had been left in his car by someone else earlier this week.

Wilder is currently contemplating his next move, with a mandatory defence against Bermane Stiverne or a unification clash with WBO title holder Joseph Parker his main options.