Deontay Wilder has been arrested by Tuscaloosa Police after being found in possession of marijuana.
After being pulled over for a tinted window violation, officers were said to have smelled evidence of the drug and a "minimal" amount of the drug was found in the car which Wilder was driving.
The WBC heavyweight champion was later charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and was later released on bond of $1,000 (£783.50).
His attorney Paul Patterson told Tuscaloosa News said that the substance found did not belong to the 32-year-old, instead suggesting that it had been left in his car by someone else earlier this week.
Wilder is currently contemplating his next move, with a mandatory defence against Bermane Stiverne or a unification clash with WBO title holder Joseph Parker his main options.