BT Sport "very interested" in EFL rights

BT Sport head Simon Green says that the broadcaster is "very interested" in bidding for the rights to the EFL.

The head of BT Sport has revealed that the broadcaster is "very interested" in bidding for the next set of rights to the EFL.

Sky Sports currently holds the exclusive rights to broadcast 112 live regular-season games from the Championship, League One and League Two each year in a deal running until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The next set of rights is due for tender this summer, with more live games expected to be available, and BT head Simon Green has told The Times that he is keen to rival Sky to expand the broadcaster's portfolio.

BT is already exclusive home of the Champions League and Europa League until 2021 and has 42 Premier League games per season until 2021, as well as the FA Cup (2018), Bundesliga (2021), Serie A (2018) and Ligue 1 (2018).

Green also indicated that BT is considering bidding for England cricket games, with the rights for the 2020-2024 period coming up for tender later this year.