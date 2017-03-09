Former football coach Barry Bennell is charged with four counts of child sex abuse.

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with four counts of child sex abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

The 63-year-old - a former coach at Crewe Alexandra - had previously been charged with eight counts of abuse of two boys, aged under 16 and 14, between 1980 and 1987, as well as eight counts of abuse of a boy aged under 16 between 1981 and 1985.

The new charges relate to one boy, who was aged 11 and 12 at the time of the alleged incidents from 1981 to 1982.

A CPS spokesperson said: "Today, March 9, former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 years.

"He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 13 in relation to these charges.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bennell are live and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

Bennell, who has previously denied all allegations against him, is currently in custody at HMP Woodhill near Milton Keynes.