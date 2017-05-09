Fernando Alonso defends kart track after death

Fernando Alonso defends his kart circuit in his native Asturias, following the death of an 11-year-old boy.
Youngster Gonzalo Basurto was killed recently in a rollover crash.

It is believed that some parents of young karters have subsequently pulled out of competing at the track, amid safety fears and concerns about the crash investigation.

Alonso said: "Motor sport is never going to be risk free even though we work tirelessly to make it as safe as possible.

"I don't think we have to mix the accident or what happened here with the circuit, which is one of only four tracks in Spain approved by the FIA.

"It has more to do with the karts, which have always been put into the air when they touch wheels.

"I am open to changing anything for safety."

The McLaren driver tweeted following the boy's death that it was "one of the saddest days".

