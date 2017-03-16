Ex-Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson loses his Court of Appeal challenge against a conviction for sexual activity with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The 29-year-old, who previously played for Sunderland, was jailed for six years last March for sexually touching and grooming the 15-year-old fan.

Johnson was refused a bid to appeal against his conviction and sentence in July but launched a second appeal towards the end of last year, when the judgement to allow it was reversed.

However, a panel of three judges who heard the appeal turned down Johnson's latest bid, Mr Justice Sweeney handing down the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

