Adam Johnson loses Court of Appeal challenge against sexual offence conviction

Adam Johnson arrives for sentencing at Bradford Crown Court on March 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Ex-Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson loses his Court of Appeal challenge against a conviction for sexual activity with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 10:52 UK

Adam Johnson has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction for sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

The 29-year-old, who previously played for Sunderland, was jailed for six years last March for sexually touching and grooming the 15-year-old fan.

Johnson was refused a bid to appeal against his conviction and sentence in July but launched a second appeal towards the end of last year, when the judgement to allow it was reversed.

However, a panel of three judges who heard the appeal turned down Johnson's latest bid, Mr Justice Sweeney handing down the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

More to follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldo 'to become dad to twins via surrogate'
>
View our homepages for Adam Johnson, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 