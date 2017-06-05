General view of St james' Park

Jamaal Lascelles: 'Newcastle United devastated by Cheick Tiote loss'

Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles says that 'none of his teammates can believe' the news that former Magpies midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away, aged 30.
Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles has revealed that the club's dressing room has been devastated with the news that former Magpies midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away at the age of 30.

It was confirmed on Monday that Tiote had died after collapsing during a training session with Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises.

The midfielder only left Newcastle in February after spending seven years with the English outfit, and Lascelles has said that 'none of his teammates can believe that has happened'.

Tiote made more than 150 appearances for Newcastle before leaving the club towards the end of the Chinese transfer window in February.

