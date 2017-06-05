Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles says that 'none of his teammates can believe' the news that former Magpies midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away, aged 30.

It was confirmed on Monday that Tiote had died after collapsing during a training session with Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises.

The midfielder only left Newcastle in February after spending seven years with the English outfit, and Lascelles has said that 'none of his teammates can believe that has happened'.

There are not words to express how saddened I am to hear the news that Cheick has died this afternoon . I have spoken to the team - — Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) June 5, 2017

And non of us can believe it, my thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Cheicky ❤️ — Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) June 5, 2017

Tiote made more than 150 appearances for Newcastle before leaving the club towards the end of the Chinese transfer window in February.