General view of Gillette Stadium before the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots on September 21, 2003

New England Patriots

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison, where he was serving a lifetime sentence for murder.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in prison.

The ex-New England Patriots tight end, who was serving a lifetime sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013, hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to the window of his cell.

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed that officers found his body at 3.05am in the general population wing of the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center in Shirley.

According to CNN, the statement read: "Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4.07am."

The authorities added that Hernandez, who was acquitted of a double murder last week, had "attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items".

Hernandez's attorney Jose Baez is investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide, stating: "The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.

"Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

Hernandez played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2012.

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013
Read Next:
Hernandez charged with witness intimidation
>
View our homepages for Aaron Hernandez, Odin Lloyd, Jose Baez, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More New England Patriots News
Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison
 Seattle Seahawks fans including Lynnsey Sturgeon (C) react while watching their team play the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl at 95 Slide, a sports bar in Seattle on February 2, 2014
Porn stars 'to perform 500,000 blow jobs' due to Super Bowl result
 New England Patriots' Devin McCourty during training camp on July 26, 2013
New England Patriots pair to reject President Trump's invite to White House
Man United named fifth-most valuable sports teamTom Brady's four-game ban reinstatedTom Brady takes blame for Patriots defeatResult: Eagles comeback humbles PatriotsHalf-Time Report: Eagles battle back to half-time draw
Brady "pissed off" by Patriots defeatGronkowski ruled out for up to two weeksResult: Broncos hand Patriots first lossResult: New England Patriots move to 10-0Ryan: 'I'm not obsessed with the Patriots'
> New England Patriots Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 