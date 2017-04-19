Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in prison, where he was serving a lifetime sentence for murder.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in prison.

The ex-New England Patriots tight end, who was serving a lifetime sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013, hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to the window of his cell.

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed that officers found his body at 3.05am in the general population wing of the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center in Shirley.

According to CNN, the statement read: "Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead at 4.07am."

The authorities added that Hernandez, who was acquitted of a double murder last week, had "attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items".

Hernandez's attorney Jose Baez is investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide, stating: "The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.

"Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

Hernandez played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2012.