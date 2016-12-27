Montpellier HSC head coach Frederic Hantz says that his players will be fined for every gram of weight that they put on over the Ligue 1 winter break.

Montpellier HSC head coach Frederic Hantz has revealed that his players will be fined for every gram of weight that they put on over the Ligue 1 winter break.

The former French champions finished 2016 with a 1-0 defeat to Nantes on Wednesday, which left the club in 11th position in France's top flight entering the mid-season break.

Hantz has warned his players about overindulging during the festive period, however, claiming that there will be a fine of "one Euro per gram" of weight that is gained ahead of the second half of the campaign.

"The players were weighed before the break and will be fined €1 (85p) for every gram they have put on upon their return," he told the Herault edition of France Bleu radio.

"One Euro per gram may not seem like a lot, but if one player puts on a kilogram, that's a thousand grams. I would be very careful. The fine might seem ridiculous but it could rise very quickly."

Montpellier, who famously won the Ligue 1 title in 2012, return to competitive action with a trip to Lyon in the Coupe de France on January 8.