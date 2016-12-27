Array

Montpellier players facing 'overweight fines'

Montpelliers Chadian forward Casimir Ninga (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Montpellier HSC head coach Frederic Hantz says that his players will be fined for every gram of weight that they put on over the Ligue 1 winter break.
Montpellier HSC head coach Frederic Hantz has revealed that his players will be fined for every gram of weight that they put on over the Ligue 1 winter break.

The former French champions finished 2016 with a 1-0 defeat to Nantes on Wednesday, which left the club in 11th position in France's top flight entering the mid-season break.

Hantz has warned his players about overindulging during the festive period, however, claiming that there will be a fine of "one Euro per gram" of weight that is gained ahead of the second half of the campaign.

"The players were weighed before the break and will be fined €1 (85p) for every gram they have put on upon their return," he told the Herault edition of France Bleu radio.

"One Euro per gram may not seem like a lot, but if one player puts on a kilogram, that's a thousand grams. I would be very careful. The fine might seem ridiculous but it could rise very quickly."

Montpellier, who famously won the Ligue 1 title in 2012, return to competitive action with a trip to Lyon in the Coupe de France on January 8.

Montpellier's French coach Rolland Courbis looks on during the French L1 football match between Lille and Montpellier on October 2, 2015
Rolland Courbis resigns from Montpellier
