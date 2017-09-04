General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Two Manchester United players 'investigated over tax affairs'

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
"At least two" Manchester United players are reportedly being investigated by HMRC over allegations of tax avoidance.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 17:08 UK

"At least two" Manchester United players are reportedly being investigated by HMRC over allegations of tax avoidance.

According to the Daily Mail, the players in question are being probed over money received from "image rights".

Present legislation allows up to a fifth of a footballer's wages to be paid to an image rights company - avoiding income tax and national insurance - and HMRC is said to be looking at alleged "dodges" with this scheme.

One United player confirmed to the newspaper that he is under investigation, although the report added that "there is no suggestion the players were knowingly dodging tax".

An HMRC spokesman said: "We rigorously enforce the rules and tackle firmly anybody who games the system. Since 2014-15 we have delivered £269m in extra tax from tackling rule-breakers in the football industry generally."

The financial arrangements of as many as 200 players are being looked into as part of the current investigation.

England midfielder Jesse Lingard in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Lingard, Maguire cut from England squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Manchester United, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Two Manchester United players 'investigated over tax affairs'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Romelu Lukaku 'does not fear' Zlatan Ibrahimovic competition
Lingard, Maguire cut from England squadDe Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'Cole: 'United well behind Real Madrid'Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Rooney: 'Lukaku perfect for Man United'
Mahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeMcTominay promoted to Man Utd first teamAndreas Pereira signs new Man Utd deal
> Manchester United Homepage


 