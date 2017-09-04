"At least two" Manchester United players are reportedly being investigated by HMRC over allegations of tax avoidance.

According to the Daily Mail, the players in question are being probed over money received from "image rights".

Present legislation allows up to a fifth of a footballer's wages to be paid to an image rights company - avoiding income tax and national insurance - and HMRC is said to be looking at alleged "dodges" with this scheme.

One United player confirmed to the newspaper that he is under investigation, although the report added that "there is no suggestion the players were knowingly dodging tax".

An HMRC spokesman said: "We rigorously enforce the rules and tackle firmly anybody who games the system. Since 2014-15 we have delivered £269m in extra tax from tackling rule-breakers in the football industry generally."

The financial arrangements of as many as 200 players are being looked into as part of the current investigation.