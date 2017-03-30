Sky announce more Premier League picks

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Sky Sports announce five Premier League fixtures for TV broadcast over the first weekend of May.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 15:07 UK

Sky Sports have confirmed five fixtures selected for TV broadcast as part of the Premier League run-in.

The games all take place over the weekend of May 5-8, the 36th round of the season, and begin with the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, May 5.

Manchester City's home encounter with Crystal Palace will be shown as the early kickoff on Saturday, May 6, while Sunday's earlier kickoff sees Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield at 1.30pm.

A potentially huge clash in the race for the top four has been selected for 4pm broadcast on Sunday, May 7 as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho takes his side to face old foe Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The final game sees Premier League leaders Chelsea host struggling Middlesbrough on the evening of Monday, May 8.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho describes chances of signing Neymar as "absurd"
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Five players out of West Bromwich Albion game'
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
David de Gea in line for pay rise?Mourinho wants 'easy job' after Man UnitedMourinho: 'United may struggle against Albion'Mourinho questions decision to stage friendliesScholes pays tribute to 'brave' Pogba
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Scholes: 'Lyon United's biggest threat'Jose Gimenez 'wants Man United move'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responds to reports linking Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Sir Chips Keswick coy on Arsene Wenger future
Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger staySky announce more Premier League picksWenger: 'Lack of video technology is stupid'Ozil in line to start, Cazorla's season overWenger: 'Future not completely sorted'
Sanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardBarcelona, Arsenal 'join race for Tolisso'Mesut Ozil "open" to Arsenal exitGiroud: 'I'm working hard to regain place'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Atletico Madrid enter race for Alexis Sanchez?
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
Koeman reluctant to sell Romelu LukakuSanchez fuels speculation of Chelsea switchGale: Sanchez "perfect replacement" for HazardRangers desperate to keep hold of Chelsea targetCahill: 'Chelsea are adapting to new challenges'
Chelsea offer Eden Hazard £300k a week?Met Police close Man United chants investigationCalderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'Chelsea in Pastore, Costa swap deal?Chelsea 'make Sanchez top transfer target'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Monchengladbach's midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud (R) and Wolfsburg's striker Max Kruse vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on October 3, 201
Borussia Dortmund confirm agreement to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana to miss next four weeks?
Dahoud snubs Liverpool for Dortmund?Marseille take interest in Liverpool stopper?Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamFirmino to start despite missing training
Neymar reiterates desire to see Coutinho at BarcaSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Rush backs Liverpool for top-four spotWijnaldum backs Van Gaal for NetherlandsLiverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino offers support to injured Erik Lamela
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about future of home ground
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
Pochettino rules out Barcelona jobTottenham confirm Harry Kane boostKoeman hails "fantastic" work of PochettinoBen Davies had "no doubts" about extending stayLevy: 'Spurs could delay Wembley move'
Erik Lamela to undergo hip surgerySpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Kane 'to step up recovery from ankle injury'Report: Mourinho backed to bring in DierPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne: "I am a good guy"
 Aleix Garcia in action for Manchester City on September 17, 2016
Aleix Garcia: 'Manchester City will benefit from international break'
Report: Man City eye Cedric SoaresWhy Man City will inflict further misery on WengerSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?Manchester City fined £35,000 by FA
Claudio Bravo denies City exit reportsZabaleta hails Guardiola preparationMan City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?De Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Reading boss Jaap Stam not ruling out West Ham United job
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
West Ham United to go for Rafael Benitez if Slaven Bilic fails to improve results?
West Ham to replace Bilic with Wagner?Bilic not worried about speculationReport: Bilic will not get new West Ham dealWest Ham want Hoffenheim midfielder?Giroud: 'My goal better than Carroll's'
Dawson closing in on Hull returnWest Ham line up Stam to replace Bilic?Report: West Ham want Defoe on a freeDefoe 'should have joined West Ham'West Ham to move for Michy Batshuayi?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Wilfried Zaha hits back at Gareth Southgate claims over Ivory Coast switch
 Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Alan Pardew: 'Loyalty to players cost me Crystal Palace job'
Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Wolves interested in re-signing Bakary Sako? Ledley could miss Wales's trip to IrelandVan Aanholt: 'Palace feels like home'Allardyce takes dig at Wilfried Zaha agent
Report: Palace want Napoli's StrinicTrio withdraw from Scotland squadResult: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for PalaceLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford - as it happened
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Southampton News
Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Virgil van Dijk out for rest of season?
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Manolo Gabbiadini lies injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Manolo Gabbiadini ruled out of Bournemouth game
Oriol Romeu plays down Barcelona talkReport: Man City eye Cedric SoaresJuventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?
Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Tadic frustrated by frequent substitutionsChelsea to use Ake in bid for Saints defender?Ward-Prowse: 'England call-up always a target'Puel rules Gabbiadini out of Italy duty
> Southampton Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announce more Premier League picks
 Middlesbrough player Jonathan Woodgate in action during the npower Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on April 13, 2013
Jonathan Woodgate joins Middlesbrough coaching team
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Southgate hints at first start for GibsonNewcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?PL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Gibson receives first senior England call-up
Redknapp 'not in running' for Boro jobGestede: 'No biting from myself or Bailly'Steve Agnew: 'We deserved a draw'Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?Result: Man United bring up landmark win at Boro
> Middlesbrough Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 