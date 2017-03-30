Sky announce more Premier League picks

Sky Sports announce five Premier League fixtures for TV broadcast over the first weekend of May.

Sky Sports have confirmed five fixtures selected for TV broadcast as part of the Premier League run-in.

The games all take place over the weekend of May 5-8, the 36th round of the season, and begin with the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, May 5.

Manchester City's home encounter with Crystal Palace will be shown as the early kickoff on Saturday, May 6, while Sunday's earlier kickoff sees Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield at 1.30pm.

A potentially huge clash in the race for the top four has been selected for 4pm broadcast on Sunday, May 7 as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho takes his side to face old foe Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The final game sees Premier League leaders Chelsea host struggling Middlesbrough on the evening of Monday, May 8.