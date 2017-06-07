Cristiano Ronaldo retains top spot on Forbes wealthiest athletes list

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo remains the highest-paid sportsperson in the world, according to Forbes' annual list of the world's wealthiest athletes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 23:18 UK

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has retained the number one spot on the Forbes highest-paid athletes list.

The 32-year-old topped the influential business magazine's list for the first time 12 months ago.

Ronaldo is reckoned to have earned £71.7m between his Real salary and off-the-field endorsements - which include Nike, Tag Heuer, Herbalife and Abbott Labs - last year.

In addition, the Euro 2016 winner's line of CR7-branded products, which includes shoes, underwear, and fragrance as well as a line of hotels, add additional income.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who was number two last year, was third on the list this time round, with calculated earnings of £61.7m.

Brazil international Neymar, Messi's teammate at the Camp Nou, is the next footballer on the list at number 18, earning £28.5m.

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, meanwhile, remains the highest-earning British footballer, with his £26.3m putting him 24th.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in 30th with £24.79m, is the highest-placed Premier League footballer.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rashford in favour of Morata to United
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price
Ronaldo retains Forbes rich list top spotMan United confident of landing Morata?Rashford in favour of Morata to UnitedRashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Man Utd return to top of rich list
Rashford: 'Rooney career far from over'Man Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over futureLiverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?
 Álvaro Morata #21 of Real Madrid contorls the ball during the International Champions Cup match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 1, 2013
Report: Manchester United confident of signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata
Ronaldo retains Forbes rich list top spotRashford in favour of Morata to UnitedPique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Man Utd return to top of rich listLiverpool join race for James Rodriguez?
Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Pepe announces Real Madrid departureMan United 'in advanced talks' for JamesPepe to make summer switch to PSG?Arsenal to make £122m bid for Mbappe?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo retains top spot on Forbes wealthiest athletes list
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa (R) and Stuttgart's midfielder Christian Gentner vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart on November 7, 2015, 2015 in Munich,
Report: Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barcelona radar?
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique: 'No problems with Sergio Ramos'
Man Utd return to top of rich listWalker ignoring speculation over futureBarcelona keen to speed up Bellerin deal?Pique takes thinly veiled swipe at Madrid Arda Turan retires from Turkey duty
Arsenal join race to sign Nice star?Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'Report: Valverde wants Di Maria at BarcaArda Turan 'assaults Turkish journalist'
> Barcelona Homepage


 