Manchester United's Paul Pogba 'attacked' in autograph row

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United star Paul Pogba is allegedly confronted by disgruntled fans after refusing to sign an autograph.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was allegedly "attacked" by disgruntled supporters at a local curry house after declining to sign an autograph.

According to The Sun, the group confronted the Frenchman while he was dining at Indian restaurant Akbar's after accusing him of being "disrespectful".

One of the supporters reportedly threw a plate at the former Juventus star.

Police are said to have been called when Pogba was backed into a corner by the individuals, but no officers attended the scene as the situation soon diffused.

"Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a restaurant in Liverpool Road, Manchester, just after 11.40pm on Monday, February 20," a police spokesperson told the tabloid.

"When an officer called back, the line got cut off. When the officer did get through, the people involved in the disturbance had already dispersed. No further complaints were made after that."

Pogba has scored seven goals and notched up five assists since joining United from Juve in the summer.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Raiola coy on Ibrahimovic future
