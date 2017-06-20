Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has not been contacted by Spanish tax authorities regarding allegations of fraud.

News broke earlier today suggesting that the Manchester United manager is alleged to have defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of around €3.3m (£2.91m) across 2011 and 2012 during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

However, Mourinho claims that he has not been informed of any charges and revealed that he has a certificate stating that he had been in compliance with his obligations.

"Jose Mourinho has not received any notification with regards to the news published today. To this date, neither the Spanish tax authorities, nor the public prosecutor have contacted Jose Mourinho or his advisers who were hired for the inspection process," read a statement from Mourinho's representatives.

"Jose Mourinho, who lived in Spain from June 2010 until May 2013, paid more than €26m in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41%, and accepted the regularization proposals made by the Spanish tax authorities in 2015 regarding the years of 2011 and 2012 and entered into a settlement agreement regarding 2013.

"The Spanish Government in turn, through the Tax Department, issued a certificate in which it attested that he had regularised his position and was in compliance with all his tax obligations."

Mourinho won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana during his time in charge at Real Madrid.