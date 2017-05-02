Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly introduces strict regulations on his players' use of social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly introduced strict regulations on his players' use of social media.

The Independent reports that Mourinho is unhappy with how much his players share online and is keen to restrict the flow of information out of the club at certain times.

The Portuguese boss is understood to have brought in new rules on what his squad can and cannot post on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

United's players are now forbidden from publishing any pictures from training and anything at all from the 48 hours leading up to a game, especially from the team bus on the way to matches.

The initiative is thought to be part of Mourinho's plan to whip his squad back into title-winning shape after suggesting that they have allowed standards to slip since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Mourinho has reportedly been increasingly frustrated with his players' use of social media, and the likes of Luke Shaw have already been reprimanded this season after posting footage of himself training at home - a video the manager thought painted the club in a bad light.

United sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point off the top four with only four games remaining.