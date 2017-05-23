Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backs the city to "pull together as one" following the terrorist attack which killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 more injured during a blast at the venue shortly after a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

United held a minute's silence in memory of the victims before training ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League final against Ajax, and Mourinho admitted that they will make the journey to Stockholm with heavy hearts.

"We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families," he said in a statement.

"We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

UEFA have insisted that there are no suggestions of terror threats ahead of tomorrow night's final.