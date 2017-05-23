General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backs the city to "pull together as one" following the terrorist attack which killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed the city to "pull together as one" following the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena last night.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 more injured during a blast at the venue shortly after a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.

United held a minute's silence in memory of the victims before training ahead of Wednesday night's Europa League final against Ajax, and Mourinho admitted that they will make the journey to Stockholm with heavy hearts.

"We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families," he said in a statement.

"We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

UEFA have insisted that there are no suggestions of terror threats ahead of tomorrow night's final.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
