Manchester United freeze season ticket prices for sixth successive year

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Manchester United announce that they will freeze the price of season tickets for the sixth successive year ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Manchester United have announced that they will freeze the price of season tickets for the sixth successive year.

Prices for an adult season ticket for the 2017-18 campaign will begin at £532 once again - the seventh time in the past eight years that United have not increased the price of their season ticket.

The club have also frozen the price of match tickets, introduced additional reductions for young season ticket holders and will scrap booking fees from next season.

Manchester United's group managing director Richard Arnold said: "We recognise the huge commitment shown by our incredible fans, in supporting the team, both financially and the time dedicated to attend all home games.

"The price freeze, and in some cases reductions, ensures that our loyal, long standing fans can continue to support the team with the fantastic backing they give the manager and players at every home game.

"We are hugely thankful for the unrivalled, sold-out support which plays a huge part in making Old Trafford a tough place for any team to come and play. We have had record numbers of season ticket renewals and demand continues to grow at an unprecedented rate thanks to the fantastic support we continue to have at Manchester United."

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

