Manchester United have reportedly become the first English football club to hire a counter-terrorism manager as part of their plan to boost security on matchdays.
As well as creating the full-time role, the Premier League giants have told a club forum that vehicles entering car parks at Old Trafford will be checked and supporters will be searched at turnstiles.
According to BBC Sport, a former inspector from the specialist search unit in the Greater Manchester Police has been appointed counter-terrorism manager.
The Red Devils have suffered security scares of late, with two supporters being found hiding in the toilets after breaking away from a stadium tour in November.
Also, at the end of last season, United's Premier League match against Bournemouth was postponed and the stadium needed to be evacuated when a fake bomb was spotted in one of the toilets.
It was later revealed that the device had accidentally been left behind following a training exercise earlier that week.