Manchester United reportedly become the first football club in England to hire a full-time counter-terrorism manager.
Manchester United have reportedly become the first English football club to hire a counter-terrorism manager as part of their plan to boost security on matchdays.

As well as creating the full-time role, the Premier League giants have told a club forum that vehicles entering car parks at Old Trafford will be checked and supporters will be searched at turnstiles.

According to BBC Sport, a former inspector from the specialist search unit in the Greater Manchester Police has been appointed counter-terrorism manager.

The Red Devils have suffered security scares of late, with two supporters being found hiding in the toilets after breaking away from a stadium tour in November.

Also, at the end of last season, United's Premier League match against Bournemouth was postponed and the stadium needed to be evacuated when a fake bomb was spotted in one of the toilets.

It was later revealed that the device had accidentally been left behind following a training exercise earlier that week.

