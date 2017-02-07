Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand admits in a BBC documentary that he has not yet "properly" grieved for his wife following her death in 2015.

The ex-England international's partner Rebecca - the mother of his three children - passed away at the age of 34 following a battle with breast cancer.

Ferdinand has opened up in BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad about the tragic loss and looks into how parents who have lost their spouses deal with raising their children.

"I don't think I've grieved properly," PA quotes the retired footballer as saying. "I've not given myself that time to sit down and really flush everything out and go through it."

Ferdinand is now a single father to sons Lorenz and Tate, and daughter Tia, all of whom are under the age of 12.