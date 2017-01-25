BT Sport announces that three Premier League fixtures will be screened during March.

BT Sport have announced that the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal will headline their coverage during March.

While Chelsea currently sit clear at the top of the table, both clubs are in contention for a Champions League place at the end of the season and Anfield will stage their second meeting of the season at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 4.

With the channel screening two FA Cup quarter-final ties on the following weekend, the top-flight action resumes on Saturday, March 18 when Bournemouth play host to Swansea City.

A day later, Manchester United will face Middlesbrough in the North-East in what is a midday kickoff at the Riverside Stadium.

An announcement regarding the games which will be shown later in the campaign is expected in February.