Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Metropolitan Police close investigation into Manchester United 'anti-gay chants'

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
The Metropolitan Police close an investigation into complaints of anti-gay chanting by Manchester United fans during their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 09:17 UK

The Metropolitan Police will take no further action into allegations of anti-gay chanting from Manchester United supporters during the FA Cup meeting with Chelsea.

It was revealed on Monday evening that a complaint had been made the day after the Blues' 1-0 win on March 13, referring to a "Chelsea rent boys" chant from the away section at Stamford Bridge.

The Met has now closed the investigation, however, due to a lack of substance, but the Football Association has been made aware and will take further action should it be deemed necessary.

"Officers at Hammersmith and Fulham borough received an allegation on Tuesday, March 14 of homophobic chanting at the Chelsea vs. Manchester United football match at Stamford Bridge on Monday, March 13," the Met said in a statement.

"Following initial police enquiries it was concluded that the matter did not meet the threshold for further investigation and the matter is now closed."

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on April 16 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
